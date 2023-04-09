Harry Potter and The Cursed Child: Emma Watson 'sceptical' to return as Hermione because of JK Rowling?

In February this year, rumours and reports of Warner Bros working on the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child started surfacing online. And, fans were quick to speculate that the studio will do everything it can to bring the original cast back for the project. However, we all know that wouldn't be the easiest thing to do!

A new report has surfaced online which claims that Emma Watson, who played the iconic role of Hermione Granger, is sceptical about returning to the big screen as the nerdy Wizard.

As per the reports published by Fandomwire, the makers of the project are keen on bringing the original star cast back for the upcoming instalment, especially the leading trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, to reprise their respective roles, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. However, the grapevine suggests that Emma doesn't want to be a part of the franchise because of everything JK Rowling stands for.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, WB is facing some issues in getting some of the lead actors back for the revival, especially Emma. And, that's because the original cast members are unwilling to work with franchise creator JK Rowling, because of her transphobic comments.

"Emma Watson is the toughest one to get back into this, particularly with everything that J.K. Rowling has said and stands for," revealed Sneider.

The report also suggested that Radcliffe holds a similar opinion.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is written by Jack Thorne and is based on an original story by JK Rowling, Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play takes place 19 years after the events of the final book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The story follows the story of Harry Potter, who is now working at the Ministry of Magic, and his youngest son, Albus Severus Potter, as they navigate their strained relationship and the pressures of living in the shadow of Harry's famous past. When Albus decides to go against his father's wishes and change the course of history, he sets off a chain of events that brings about dangerous consequences and a new threat to the wizarding world.

The play brings back familiar characters from Harry Potter, including Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, and Draco Malfoy, as well as new characters, including Albus's best friend, Scorpius Malfoy, and a mysterious figure known as the "Cursed Child."

Cursed Child has been praised for its impressive stage production, with magical effects and stunning set designs, as well as for its strong performances by the cast. However, it has also faced criticism for its departure from some of the established lore and characterisations of the Harry Potter series.

