Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui get notices from CCPA for endorsing misleading ads

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took suo moto cognisance of an advertisement published in newspapers by gaming company Lotus 365 and issued notices for making a misleading claim that their firm was "India's most-trusted sports exchange since 2015", according to reports.

The firm has now been asked to submit proof of its claims. Meanwhile, celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Urvashi Rautela, who endorsed this brand as its brand ambassadors, have also received notices.

They have been asked to reply as to why they found that the company's claims were correct, before endorsing them. They will have to prove why they saw authenticity in the claims made by the brand.

The consumer affairs ministry had previously asked celebrities to be careful and carry out "specific diligence" before endorsing products.

According to ETimes, three celebs including Nawazuddin and Urvashi have been given notices for endorsing the "misleading" advertisement. CCPA is waiting to hear from the firm and the celebrities before initiating action.

Nawazuddin and Urvashi's teams are yet to comment on the notices and their affiliation with the gaming company.

Other known faces like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamnnaah Bhatia, and Tejasswi Prakash have also been seen in the advertisements for the website. Influencers including Samyuktha Shan, Mirnalini Ravi, Niddhi Agerwal, Kanika Mann and others have also been promoting the platform during the IPL season. The social media handles of the company show various popular faces affiliated with them

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Afwaah, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Nawazuddin has a busy year ahead.

Urvashi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Dil Hai Gray, Waltair Veerayya, and Black Rose.

