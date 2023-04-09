Preity Zinta slams paparazzi, shares two harassing incidents that shook her: Woman Kissed My Daughter

On Saturday, Preity Zinta shared two shocking incidents that happened to her recently and left her 'shaken'. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared details about the incident as she lashed out at the paparazzi, who chose to laugh and capture one of the moments on their camera instead of stepping up and helping. Sharing a video of the recent incident on her Instagram handle, Zinta opened up about the two incidents from the last week, where the Veer-Zaara actress and her daughter were harassed by unknown people. Sharing more details about the incident, Preity also noted that her kid's privacy should not be violated at any cost as she wrote, ''are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on''

However, still, the woman who was with Preity gave her money, but the man threw it away because it wasn't enough for him.



''U can see the 2nd incident here.I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive,'' the post reads.



Slamming the photographers who were standing there and laughing, she wrote, ''The photographers found this

incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread.''



Concluding the message, the actress wrote that, ''Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities. ''



Soon after the actress shared the details about the incident, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan,

Arjun Rampal, and Malaika Arora came out in Zinta's support.



Chopra, who was in India last week with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, commented shocking emoji.



Hrithik Roshan wrote, ''Well done Pree."



Arjun Rampal said, "Next time give me a call will sort them out (red heart emoji)."



Malaika Arora wrote, "You said it out loud and clear''.



Preity, who has been away from the big screen for years now, got married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple welcomed twins Gia and Jai in 2021 via surrogacy.