Sex/Life cancelled after two seasons at Netflix
Just a month after the Sex/Life season 2 premiere on Netflix, the show has been cancelled. The drama series inspired by the novel "44 Chapters About 4 Men" by BB Easton will not return for a third season, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to People.
The second season debuted on the streaming giant in June 2021. After the show became an audience favourite, it got renewed for season 2. The second part was released on March 2 of this year.
Via People, ''The spokesperson notes the second season gave the show a natural close by wrapping up the central characters' respective arcs, and the streamer is proud of the efforts made by the show's producers, cast and crew.''
In the show, Sarah Shahi played the role of Billie Connelly, who is bored from taking care of her two kids and starts imagining the free-spirited life she used to live.
The official synopsis of the show reads: "a suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.''
The cast of the show includes Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Craig Bierko, Wallis Day, Jonathan Sadowski, Joyce Rivera, and Li Jun Li.
Despite the praise the second season got, Shahi later criticised the show's "very gimmicky".
During her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Shahi said per IndieWire, "I'm not going to put it [the
show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,"
"It became a much different thing for me — and I'm not afraid to say that."
She added further, "That's part of what I do. I'm not always going to get along or agree with a filmmaker. I'm not always going to like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable."