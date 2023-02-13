Happy Kiss Day 2023: Wishes, images, quotes, messages for your girlfriend, boyfriend

Kiss Day 2023: Kiss Day is a day celebrated by couples and loved ones around the world as a way to express affection and love. It is typically observed on the 13 February and is part of the Valentine's Week celebration, which begins on 7 February and ends on 14 February with Valentine's Day. Kissing is considered a symbol of love and intimacy, and on Kiss Day, people exchange kisses with their partners, family, and friends to show how much they care for them. Couples also use this day to reignite the passion and love in their relationship.

While the origins of Kiss Day are not clear, it has become a popular celebration across the world, and people look forward to this day as an opportunity to express their love and affection through this simple but powerful act.

Here are some wishes and messages for your loved ones to celebrate the day:

Kiss Day 2023: Wishes

1. May you find someone who kisses you with as much love and passion as you deserve.

2. May your kiss day be filled with tender moments and loving memories that last a lifetime.

3. May you find the courage to share a kiss with someone special, whether it be for the first time or the hundredth time.

4. May you experience the joy and happiness that comes from kissing someone you care about deeply.

5. May your kiss day be filled with laughter, happiness, and endless love.

6. I woke up wanting to fill you with caresses and show you that my kiss matches yours perfectly. Happy Kiss Day!

7. The longer the kiss lasts, the more I want to never stop kissing you. Happy Kiss Day!

8. A kiss is just a gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul. Happy Kiss Day!

9. Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send it across the distance to the person who is reading this. Happy Kiss Day.

10. My day begins with a kiss on my forehead and ends with a kiss on my lips from you. You made my world wonderful, dear love.

Kiss Day 2023: Messages

1. May you find the comfort and security of being in someone's arms as you share a kiss.

2. May your kiss day bring new adventures and opportunities for love and happiness.

3. May the love in your heart be reflected in every kiss you share on this special day.

4. May you find the strength to overcome any obstacle and always follow your heart when it comes to kissing someone you love.

5. May your kiss day be as beautiful and magical as the first time you shared a kiss with someone special.



6. I always blush whenever I think of our first kiss. It will always be special to me more than anything. Happy Kiss Day.

7. I promise to kiss you, love you and cherish you today, tomorrow and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved.

8. A day without the touch of your lips makes me sad. I can't live without you. Happy Kiss Day.

9. You will always be my last kiss because your presence in my life is everything to me. Happy Kiss Day, baby.

10. Our kiss feels like the moon is kissing the sun. It is unbelievable, magical and ethereal. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

Kiss Day 2023: Quotes

1. "A kiss is a whisper in your mouth. Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back." - Unknown

2. "A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness." - Ingrid Bergman

3. "A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman

4. "Kisses are like happiness; you can't get enough of them." - Unknown

5. "A kiss is just a kiss until you find the one you love." - Unknown

6. "Kissing is like drinking salted water, you drink, and your thirst increases." - Chinese Proverb

7. "A kiss can be a comma, a question mark, or an exclamation point. That’s the basic spelling that every woman ought to know." - Mistinguett

8. "The kiss itself is immortal. It travels from lip to lip, century to century, from age to age." - Lafayette Ron Hubbard

9. "A kiss can be a powerful thing, a simple touch that can say so much more than words ever could." - Unknown