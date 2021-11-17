Former couple Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk step out hand-in-hand. Back together?

Hollywood megastar Bradley Cooper and his supermodel ex, Irina Shayk, were recently spotted together in New York City's West Village on Tuesday.



As per reports and the pictures that have emerged from that outing, the former couple could be seen smiling as they walked hand-in-hand on a breezy day. Fans are not too sure what to think of this cute stroll.



The celebrity exes were casually dressed both, with Cooper in classic blue jeans and a black hoodie and a classic navy pea coat.

Shayk wore a black coat, ill-fitting pants and a white button-up shirt. She completed the look with shades and a face mask, pulling her hair into a tight bun.



Reports suggest that the former pair was headed to Cooper’s residence. Cooper and Shayk share 4-year-old daughter Lea.



“I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” Shayk told a magazine in her cover story.

Shayk also shared that she is not very keen on sharing details about her relationship with Cooper, whom she dated from 2015-2019.



"My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away," she said.



Shayk, who was rumoured to have a fling with Kanye West right after his separation from wife Kim Kardashian last year, did not entertain questions about West as well.

"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, OK? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else... Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself," Shayk told a media outlet after being clicked with the rapper in France.



Cooper is yet to be seen with a new love interest since his split from Shayk.