'Don't Look Up' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio are mad angry at Meryl Streep & Jonah Hill

Netflix has officially released the trailer for its upcoming, highly anticipated film 'Don’t Look Up'. And, in this new trailer, everyone is hopping mad: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio for the government officials' lack of respect for what they have to say, and others over them being so intense about their big revelation.



It doesn't help that Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande have some of the craziest, out-of-place lines in the trailer.

The movie prides in bringing together a stellar cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.



The story of 'Don't Look Up' goes as this: Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

The film has been written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Check out the new trailer here: