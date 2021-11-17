Watch Chorii trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha stars in her first horror film

Makers released the first oficial trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming horror film 'Chhorii'.

The film is the official Hindi remake of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'.

In the Amazon Prime film, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a pregnant woman who is forced to go into hiding and lands up in a horror house. The trailer reveals that Sakshi (Nushrratt) and her partner are running away from life-challenging circumstances when they land up at a horror house situated in the heart of a sugarcane field.

An old couple resides there too and knows about the haunted house but don't tell Sakshi about it. Eventually, Sakshi begins to explore the property when she sees three mysterious kids who scare her day in and out and crosses paths with a charred ghost who seems to be behind Sakshi's unborn child.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Chhorii' also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj. Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with Karnataka Ratna award

Speaking about the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience. While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.”

The film is set to release on November 26.