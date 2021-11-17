Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with Karnataka Ratna award

The Karnataka government will be honouring the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar after he died a sudden death of a heart attack. He will be honoured with the 'Karnataka Ratna Award,' Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The late actor, who was popularly known as 'Power Star,' will be awarded the state’s highest civilian honour posthumously.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a special event called ‘Puneeth Namana’. The event was held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru to celebrate late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s life and his contributions to Kannada cinema.

The event saw celebrities from the Kannada film industry gather. It was even telecast on TV.

The Kannada star, Puneeth Rajkumar, aged 46, passed away on October 29 after a massive and fatal heart attack. He was the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.

