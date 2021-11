The guests

Farah Khan shared these photos from the wedding on her Instagram page. Khan is known to be close to both Rajkummar and Patralekha. The filmmaker also helped the groom in tying the customary turban before his wedding. "You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. ♥️ #goldencouple," Khan wrote on Instagram.

(Photograph:Instagram)