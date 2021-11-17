Astroworld tragedy: Travis Scott's collaboration with popular shoe brand put on hold

Things are not looking well for Travis Scott.



On Monday, global high-street footwear and apparel brand Nike made an announcement about their upcoming customised shoe launch with the rapper: they are pushing its release otherwise scheduled for December 16.



This move comes just days after Travis Scott's gig at Astroworld turned into a bloody stampede, claiming young lives and leaving hundreds injured.

As per reports, the brand will be postponing the release of its Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack shoe--which was done in collaboration with Scott--"out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival."



Nike is yet to delve more details.



Travis Scott and Nike started collaborating back in 2017 with Air Force 1 custom-designed shoe collection being their first project together. It was then followed up with AF-1 with his baby blue Cactus Jack Air Jordan 4 with red accents in June 2018.



Travis Scott has worked on other partnerships with the brand other than the shoe collection in the last few years. His other Nike collaborations include the Air Jordan 33, the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 6, another pair of Air Forces, and the SB Dunk.

On November 5, a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival proved fatal for 10 attendants and left more than 300 people were injured.



Reportedly, over 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organisers following the tragic incident.



The victims who lost their lives to the stampede were Ezra Blount, 9, Jacob Jurinek, 21, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Franco Patino, 21, Axel Acosta, 21, Rudy Pena, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Danish Baig, 27, and Bharti Shahani, 22.

