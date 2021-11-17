Quentin Tarantino served copyright infringement lawsuit over 'Pulp Fiction' NFT auction

Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is now facing a copyright infringement lawsuit for selling NFTs based on the screenplay of his film ‘Pulp Fiction’. Miramax has filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker.

Tarantino had first announced the NFTs at a recent crypto-art convention that took place in New York. He had said, “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans.”

As the auction takes place, the contents of the screenplay will thus be available exclusively by the owner. It is based on the excerpts from Quentin Tarantino’s original handwritten script for the film. However, Miramax is not happy as they insist that the filmmaker did not consult them before announcing the NFTs. They still own the rights of the 1994 classic film ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Miramax’s attorneys have sent a cease and desist letter seeking to block the sale, but that has not stopped Tarantino and his team from moving forward. Miramax argues that NFTs are a one-time sale, and are not equivalent to publication of a screenplay, and that therefore Miramax owns the NFT rights. The suit states claims of breach of contract, copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Quentin Tarantino and team are yet to respond to this lawsuit.

