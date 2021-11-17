Harry Potter original cast to reunite for anniversary special; details inside

Good news for Harry Potter fans as HBO Max announces an anniversary special with the original cast from all eight films of the franchise as they recount their journey together.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from the Harry Potter films for this retrospective special that will celebrate the franchise’s first film ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ which premiered 20 years ago today.

Touted as a feature that will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”, the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022. 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' at 20: The film that started it all

The anniversary special Harry Potter will air on WarnerMedia’s TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical debut of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

The others who we will see from the original films include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

As for the films, all eight are streaming currently on HBO Max.

