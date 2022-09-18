Drink multiple cups of tea, lower diabetes & heart disease risk, study reveals

A new study on the effects of drinking several cups of tea per day has found that the practice has numerous health benefits ranging from lowering the risk of diabetes, stroke, and heart disease to overall mortality.

The study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. According to the researchers, the study involved more than one million adult participants across eight countries.

The result of the study indicated that drinking just one to three cups of your favourite tea beverage lowered the risk of type 2 diabetes by four per cent. Meanwhile, it also reduced the risk of developing diabetes by one per cent for every extra cuppa.

"Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes," said a researcher related to the study.

The researchers associated with the study pointed out that the benefits of drinking tea could be related to the presence of polyphenols in tea leaves which produce antioxidants.

These compounds help the human body by reducing inflammation and stress in the body. Consequently, it helps in reducing the risk of certain cardiovascular conditions.

As reported by WION, a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month also showed the positive effects of drinking tea.

Notably, scientists from the US National Cancer Institute studied the tea habits of nearly a half million adults in the United Kingdom and followed them for up to 14 years, taking into consideration risk factors such as health, socioeconomics, smoking, alcohol intake, gender, etc.

In the end, researchers concluded that drinking two or more cups daily lowers risk of death from any cause vs. non-tea drinkers by around 9 per cent to 13 per cent.

