Drinking tea has possible health benefits, study says

Drinking tea on a regular basis can boost your health and might even help you live longer, a study has revealed. The beverage is known to reduce inflammation and green tea already has known benefits. But now the new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine says that black tea might have equal benefits.

Scientists from the US National Cancer Institute studied the tea habits of nearly a half million adults in the United Kingdom and followed them for up to 14 years, taking into consideration risk factors such as health, socioeconomics, smoking, alcohol intake, gender, etc.

Drinking two or more cups daily lowers risk of death from any cause vs. non-tea drinkers by around 9 per cent to 13 per cent. The study also found the association held up for heart disease deaths, but there was no clear trend for cancer deaths, Associated Press reported.

However, experts have advised caution, saying that a study based on observations doesn't give the full picture. There is a possibility that tea drinkers might be healthy because of other reasons. They further said that there isn't enough evidence to make people change their tea habits.

