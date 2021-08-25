Chinese agricultural ministry renames Kimchi as Xinqi amid cultural feud with South Korea

China's agricultural ministry has renamed Kimchi, the aged cabbage dish as Xinqi amid a cultural feud with South Korea.

Xinqi has two Chinese characters, Xin means spicy. Qi means unique, or curious. The old common translation, pao cai (salted fermented vegetables), would be retired.

China’s efforts to win an international certification for Pao Cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan, is turning into a social media showdown between Chinese and South Korean netizens over the origin of Kimchi, a staple Korean cuisine made of cabbage.

Also read | 'Stealing our culture': Kimchi ferments cultural feud between South Korea and China

Beijing recently won certification from the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) for Pao Cai, an achievement the state-run Global Times reported as “an international standard for the Kimchi industry led by China.”

South Korean media was fast to dispute such a claim and accuse the bigger neighbour of trying to make Kimchi a type of China-made Pao Cai.

Some South Korean media even described the episode as China’s “bid for world domination,” while some social media comments flagged concerns that Beijing was exercising “economic coercison.”

South Korea’s agriculture ministry on Sunday released a statement saying mainly that the ISO-approved standard does not apply to Kimchi.

“It is inappropriate to report (about Pao Cai winning the ISO) without differentiating Kimchi from Pao Cai of China’s Sichuan,” the statement said.