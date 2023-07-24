Cher to soon turn an entrepreneur with her own gelato brand, netizens root for the name 'Cherlato'

Cher is expanding her talents as she is ready to get into the dessert business. Announcing her business idea, Cher revealed that she’s launching a gelato brand and that she’s starting in Los Angeles. She posted, “Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato….Watch Out LA‼️” She added, All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally Happening More To Come….”

The post also teased what people can expect from her gelato brand as she teased a video of a colourful ice cream truck with photos plastered all over the vehicle. The truck had the word “Cherlato” written on it. Many netizens think that it could be the name of her gelato brand.

The video ran with her song “Believe” in the backdrop of high-drama.

She also posted the same on her Twitter account. Soon after she posted the video, Cher started trending online garnering a lot of buzz for her upcoming venture. We are sure the businesswoman in her would have been very happy with this announcement buzz.

The popular singer is 77. In addition to this business idea, Cher revealed that she’s working on new music with her then-boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. The two are however not together anymore.

