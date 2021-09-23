Britney Spears' fiancée Sam Asghari wants Netflix's documentary profits to go to her

Global pop star Britney Spears' fiancée Sam Asghari has reacted to the trailer of video-streaming service Netflix's latest documentary on her titled 'Britney Vs. Spears'. The film will reportedly be revealing never-seen-before details about her ongoing feud with father Jamie Spears and the conservatorship battle both of them are embroiled in.



On Wednesday Netflix dropped a short teaser of what lies in the documentary, and on Thursday, the video service released a longer, descriptive trailer.

Sam has reacted to the trailer, saying, "I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting [against] injustice #freebritney."

Directed by 'Erin Lee Carr', 'Britney Vs. Spears' has reportedly been in the making for years now and will unveil new details pertaining to the conservatorship. It is also rumoured to feature people who are close to Britney Spears.

"The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship," reads the synopsis of the documentary.

"It's been 13 years and it's enough."



Britney vs Spears premieres Sept 28 pic.twitter.com/y2CCV4Jnh7 — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021 ×

'Britney vs. Spears' will be released on September 28, just a day before Spears' court date on September 29.

