Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show 2021: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, others to feature

On Wednesday, music and make-up mogul Rihanna is all set to launch the third instalment of her world famous lingerie show, Savage X Fenty Show 2021, looking like a million bucks.

The 'Lemon' singer wore a yellow, rhinestone-heavy minidress for the screening of her show, which will be premiering at Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

Wearing a yellow, rhinestone-covered minidress to her latest Savage X Fenty screening, Rihanna shone bright like, well, you know. The singer and aesthetics entrepreneur recently celebrated the upcoming release of her third lingerie show, which will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 24. For the star-studded Los Angeles red carpet event, Rihanna wore a custom Bottega Veneta dress featuring a halter neckline and a zip-up hoodie layered over it.

Titled Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, the third volume of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show will feature world's finest performances and famous supermodels will be walking down the ramp.



In the short film that has been released Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Instagram page, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Precious Lee, Vanessa Hudgens and Normani can be seen donning the dangerously gorgeous lingerie from the singer's brand collection.

That's not all, the clip has released the full list of names set to feature in this virtual fashion show, which includes names like Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu and Troye Sivan'.

As for those star-heavy filler performances, well 'Nas, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin and Jade Nova will be taking the center stage for Queen Rae.

