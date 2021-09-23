'Dead To Me' star James Marsden thinks Christina Applegate is inspiring amid MS battle

In a recent interview, James Marsden has called his 'Dead To Me' (Netflix) co-star Christina Applegate 'inspiring' and praised her strong persona amid her struggles with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



"That is her character. It is just who she is. Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through any thing and I admire her as a person. Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down. And she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that's who she is as a character and as a human being," he reportedly said about Applegate while promoting his next 'My Little Pony: A New Generation with Ken Jeong'.

In August of this year, Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with MS 'a few months ago'.



"It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition... But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," Applegate had shared.

The production of 'Dead To Me' season 3 was put on hold temporarily after the news broke. In a joint statement, both Netflix and CBS had said to a news website, "We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment."



Unfortunately, Christina Applegate was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had to undergo double mastectomy later that same year, which turned out to be a life-saving event in her life. Applegate was only 36 a the time.



The actress' foundation--Her foundation, Right Action for Women--offers free MRIs to high-risk women.

Talking about his latest project 'My Little Pony: A New Generation', James Marsden said, "It feels great. I got three kids but my older ones are 20 and 16…You are never too old. I watched it with my 16-year-old last night and I got a little 8-year-old who will love it," he said of his kids, Jack, Mary and William, respectively. "That is why I choose to do these roles sometimes. We get to share it with our family, whether my kids really want to see me perform or not, I force them to. To celebrate their father, as they should, but it's why I do these movies and it is just a reminder to celebrate the bonds of family and community and friendship and acceptance and all of the things that we explore in this movie."

'My Little Pony: A New Generation' will release on September 24 on Netflix.