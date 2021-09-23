Justin Bieber: Touring can be grueling, you just learn how to say no

Justin Bieber recently talked about touring around the world and how he manages to strike a balance between work and personal life.

"Touring can definitely be grueling. And I think the same way I was able to kind of set boundaries for this project and be able to prioritize time with my wife and time that I'm not working and be off the grid, I think as long as I do that throughout this tour. It's always kind of like, 'You live and you learn,' and you just learn how to say no. There was this quote the other day that I heard, it was like, 'Don't be resentful about something you say yes to, just do it and then when you're done, reassess your boundaries and don't do it again,' so I kind of am trying to live by that," he was quoted as saying.

Bieber is part of the 'I'm Listening' initiative: a live broadcast that brings together artists, athletes and other medical professionals where they talk about mental health and its importance in today's world.



For this cause, Justin Bieber will be joined by Machine Gun Kelly, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Glennon Doyle, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shakira, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

The event aims at providing resources to those who want to understand mental health better, and connect, heal and share with people who need to know that it's okay to not feel okay.

'I'm Listening' will air on September 23.

