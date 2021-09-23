Harry Potter spinoff 'Fantastic Beasts 3' title starts a thread on gay jokes, targets JK Rowling

JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ latest spinoff film released its title and release date.

The film will be called ‘Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

Based on the life of one of the most important characters in the Harry Potter franchise, Dumbledore, the film’s title has raked a unique reaction from internet users. Many joked that the film will show Dumbeldore as gay and the film will reveal the secret of his sexuality.

There was then an onslaught of gay jokes and rumours about the titular wizard and Hogwarts headmaster. The topic for this speculation is rooted in JK Rowling’s previous statements that some say she made to sound ‘woke’. Weeks after the announcement of her Harry Potter book in 2007, the author had said that Dumbledore was gay, despite the books themselves offering no clues as to the wizard’s sexuality. Furthermore, she suggested that Dumbledore once had a homosexual relationship with Gellert Grindlewald, who features in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies. However, none of the films have mentioned this either.

JK Rowling was criticised for inserting a ‘woke’ subtext to her stories when in fact they had no such mention in the books. She had also said that there was at least one Jewish wizard at Hogwarts and that Hermoine may have been black despite the author describing her as a white girl in her books. JK Rowling busts myth around the origin of the Harry Potter series and its characters

The Harry Potter author is now not in good books of the trans community too after she opposed gender-neutral languages arguing that it “erases” the concept of sex and thus womanhood. She has, since then, got death threats from some trans activists and faced backlash on the internet by many of her fans.

Meanwhile, the new spinoff film ‘Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ will release on April 15, 2022. The franchise of films has been adapted from a guidebook on the magical creatures of Harry Potter’s world. This was released in 2001 and served as prequels to the main Harry Potter story.

