Allun Arjun calls Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' his career-best performance

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are riding high on the success of their recently released Amazon Prime Video film, 'Shershaah'.



And the film fraternity seems to be loving Malhotra and Advani's acts in the movie.

Just days after South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan tweeted his views on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's film 'Shershaah'. In which, he revealed that he had resented the way the Indian Army has been shown in the films since his childhood but found this latest offering an 'exception' to that and was all praise for the performances rendered in 'Shershaah'.



Another South Indian superstar, Allu Arjun, has expressed his views about the film and sung praises for Malhotra, calling it his 'career best'.

On Twitter, the star wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film . Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra. Man who stole the show . Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors . My respect to all the technicians of the film."

In a follow-up tweet, Allu Arjun added, "Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu . Sir , you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers . Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian."

Work-wise, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in 'Pushpa' that is slated for a Christmas release this year.



The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna and will be released in two-part format.