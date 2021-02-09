Alia Bhatt's vacation photos in Maldives is making us crave for a break 

Alia Bhatt is living it up with her BFF Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan in the picturesque Maldives. The three have been sharing regular updates from the vacation on social media, making all of us crave for a break.



Alia's sister Shaheen has also accompanied her to the island country.



On Tuesday, Alia shared a photo with Akansha and Anushka and captioned the image as, "heal, learn, grow, love." The three can be seen dressed in bright swimsuits.

On Sunday, Alia also shared solo photos of herself, soaking the sun at the beach. "Blue seas and a pisces," she had captioned the image as.

Sisters Akansha and Anushka too have been keep their fans updated about their vacation which also included snorkelling in the middle of the sea.



While Alia and her friends have been actively sharing photos on their Instagram, her sister Shaheen so far hasn't shared too many images from the vacation. Some of Alia and Akansha's photos have also landed on several of Alia's fan accounts.

On the work front, Alia is currently working on SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She also has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan which will release later this year.