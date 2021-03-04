After skipping 2020, Miss Universe pageant to return this year in May

Miss Universe is finally coming back.

As per the latest information from The Miss Universe Organisation, the 69th pageant is returning with a live broadcast. The event will take place on May 16.

Last year’s Miss Universe pageant could not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic. So this one’s coming back after a year and a half.

In a statement, Miss Universe Organization president Paula M. Shugart said, "We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of MISS UNIVERSE—one that will be memorable, special and totally innovative. I look forward to seeing this work come to fruition and crowning a new Miss Universe in May."

The live event is taking place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

As for organizing the pageant amid the pandemic, COVID-19 safety rules include contestants quarantining upon arrival with frequent testing leading up to the show, mask use and social distancing.

The audience is also said to be kept “limited”. The tickets and more information on The Miss Universe pageant will not be made available until the end of March.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will crown her successor at the end of the show.