As a kid, I was terrified of heights so as a 26 year old, I did the next best thing - enrolled in a paragliding school- to get my APPI 1 license and get certified to fly. I came across them through a friend from Qatar. Little had I imagined that Kamshet, around 2 hours away from Mumbai airport, could be a base where paragliders travel from across countries like Kenya, Malaysia, England, South Africa, France and America to fly.

“While paragliding is popular in Europe, it is still a growing sport in India. There has been keen interest from diverse age groups. We have parents of 26 year olds and students as young as 16 who are attempting this sport. It is a great community”, says Sunith Rao, from the leadership at Fly Nirvana- the school which taught me paraglide. Rao is soon going to Columbia for the Paragliding World Cup Super Final.

Initially, I was anxious since paragliding is an extreme adventure sport and requires the glider to be in great condition. The pilot also must have the right attitude to fly. I was briefed about top safety standards in the industry by my instructor, I was sure I was in good hands. I was geared for the 7 day program and was looking forward to spending time in the sky. We headed to Shinde hill, one of the most popular sites in Kamshet for beginners - for ground training where we learned to launch the paraglider, keep the glider over our head, correct direction and listen to radio instructions. Day 2 and day 3 were all about learning to run down the slope with our gliders. On day 4, my first solo flight was from Shelar hill, a serene hill with breathtaking sunset views over the hill. It was perfect for paragliding.

“Safety is of paramount importance in any extreme sport. It is important for people to feel like they belong within the sport and feel patient during their initial flights. The instructor’s attitude can make or break the student”, says Ravi, the lead instructor at Fly Nirvana. While I got radio instructions from the ever calm and patient Ravi sir from the ground, I flew in the sky with ease, gently turning and watching the sunset views. As I landed, I almost cried. I couldn’t believe that from being someone who was afraid of heights once upon a time, I had learned to soar in the sky. I hugged my instructor - I couldn’t have been more grateful. I had earned my elementary pilot certification. It was an experience like no other.

The base where I was staying in Kamshet is called Native Place. It’s a serene hostel and private room property, walking distance away from a lake offering a stay like it’s in the middle of the wild. There, I enjoyed delicious home cooked Indian meals. The garlic and chilli paratha deserves a special mention. The jam at Native Place was made in house, from a plant called rosella.

For my Intermediate Pilot course, we learned kiting and engaged in more flights. The flying time increased, and we soared near the mountain too. I flew from the highest point in Kamshet - Tower Hill. I could see the buildings below me and the Mumbai - Pune highway too. I felt like a bird. It was also exhilarating to see other pilots who learned flying it me feel empowered. I remember the simulator sessions at the base for 3 days which helped me visualise my flights better.

“Our students often express that they come back from their training experience feeling rejuvenated and restored. As they begin Flying more frequently their horizons open and they realise the more they learn they realise how much more there is to learn which can be humbling yet exciting. It always feels great to see students who get motivated about the sport and keep trying to better their skills and achieve more.” says Sunith Rao.

In 2024, I travelled across over 10 countries. However, the 7 days I spent in Kamshet were a key highlight of the year. Kamshet is a small town and I never imagined it would mean so much to me. However, thanks to paragliding - I’ll keep going back.