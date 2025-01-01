As someone who is credited for introducing linen sarees into the Indian fashion space, designer Anavila Mishra believes the nine-yard garment is like an emotion embedded in our genetic makeup, and something that has beautifully and effortlessly kept up with the changing times.

"The saree is a piece of textile deeply immersed in our culture and has evolved through various external influences over time. Every generation has reinterpreted the sari according to its environment and needs. It’s a blank canvas for artistic expression," says Anavila, in an exclusive interview with WION.

From having a structured and feminine appeal to turning into a more casual and easy pick over time, the fashion connoisseur also sheds light on the evolution and the democratic nature of sarees.

"The saree is an extremely democratic garment; it lends itself beautifully to any body size and shape. Depending on how we style it, it can be worn on any occasion and at any time of the day. The flexibility it provides and the deep-rooted relationship it has within our cultural connotations are what make this garment open to interpretation and engagement, helping it evolve over time and never go out of fashion," she explains.

Through changes in material, weaving techniques, ornamentation, visual language and drapery, the saree has taken many forms and has been linked to the identity of India on a global platform. "Not only are they a garment that originates from India, but the femininity and grace of the sari have allured fashion designers, artists, and style icons across the globe. Many have reinterpreted the sari in their own voice and design language. Today, sarees are relevant globally, with a World Saree Day dedicated to them," she adds.

Anavila's love affair with linen has helped transform the textile into collections of wearable and accessible garments, and the designer says it's incredibly fulfilling to see them become a staple in every sari-wearing woman's wardrobe.

"Linen sarees are now accessible across all market segments in the country, and their versatility has made them an integral part of India’s sartorial identity. Whether it’s young girls draping them for farewell parties or women choosing them for festive occasions and professional settings, linen sarees seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary lifestyles," she shares.

The style connoisseur is also optimistic about the future of linen. "As linen sarees continue to gain prominence, the next generation will grow up seeing them as an essential, timeless piece in Indian fashion. While personal aesthetics may vary, linen sarees have firmly secured their place in the wardrobe legacy," she explains.

For Anavila, the biggest takeaway from 2024 was to be more meaningful and respect the nature. As for the new year, the fashion couturier predicts the reign of local regional styles in 2025. "As the new generation of youth dives deep into discovering their cultural roots, you will see traditional sari styles being reinterpreted and reimagined for the future," she says, adding, "With the concept of exploring stories that were untold or narratives that have been rewritten, people are learning about and embracing their culture— whether it's pre-colonial drapes or revived techniques. The sari is also experiencing this change with regional voices and traditional craftsmanship gaining prominence, and this is growing for the better."