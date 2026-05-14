/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Tara Sutaria makes her debut in an old Hollywood glam-inspired look

The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 on the French Riviera at the Palais des Festivals. One of the most prestigious events kicked off with the actress Alia Bhatt showcasing a mix of vintage-inspired couture and a modern take on traditional Indian wear. Several other celebrities who graced the red carpet are Hollywood actress Demi Moore (jury member this year), Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, among others. Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria made her highly anticipated debut at the film festival this year, showcasing vintage glamour blended with modern sophistication.

Tara Sutaria's debut at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared a bunch of pictures of her look and wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to be invited to the Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned...Until then, some moments from day one."

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The actress' debut has garnered significant attention for her timeless, elegant fashion choices. Her look definitely gives classic Hollywood glamour. She exuded elegance in a black and white Helsa gown. The strapless dress featured a structured, corset-style bodice with a striking white neckline detail. She completed her look with soft voluminous waves and statement earrings. Her appearance is a strategic milestone meant to boost her global profile ahead of the international release of her highly anticipated action film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Celebrities including Disha Patani and Farah Khan praised her debut look. Fans too flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "This is only day one, and you already own the moment." Another user wrote, "Best look so far." “This is how a debut should look,” wrote the third user.

Tara Sutaria's upcoming film

Tara Sutaria will be next seen in one of the much-awaited projects, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The pan-Indian film, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash in the lead role. Tara Sutaria will be seen playing the role of Rebecca, a deeply layered and gritty character.