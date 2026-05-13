/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt channels Disney Princess in an icy blue Danielle Frankel gown for her second red carpet appearance

It’s giving Disney Princess. For her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet, Alia Bhatt chose an icy blue-grey gown that gave out a Disney princess Cindrella or Else vibe. There was a hint of Disney but more couture and high fashion for her look.

Alia attended the screening of La Vie D’Une Femme dressed in a dreamy outfit that had a sculpted bodice and a tulle skirt. The fitted corset-style upper half accentuated her figure, and the rest of the flowy tule skirt gave the outfit an overall princess effect. The gown was designed byDaniel Frankel.

Alia also chose understated jewellery. A sheer mesh choker complemented the detailing along the neckline, while teardrop-shaped diamond earrings and a pendant added elegance to her look, making the outfit truly worthy of the Cannes red carpet.

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Alia’s hair was tied in a messy bun, and her makeup was minimal, letting her gown take centre stage.

Alia’s corset saree

Earlier in the day, Alia chose a Tarun Tahiliani corset saree for her attendance at the opening of Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival.

The look merged traditional draping with the structure of a Victorian-style corset gown. Paired with soft styling and traditional jewellery accents, it was one of her most restrained and elegant Cannes appearances this year.

Also read: Alia Bhatt infuses desi drama to vintage fashion on her third Cannes outing

Alia's Cannes looks

Alia has been serving stellar looks throughout her time at Cannes 2026. On the opening night, she amped up glamour in a sharply tailored Tamara Ralph gown. The monotone silhouette featured a plunging neckline and matching draped detailing around the shoulders.

Her first Cannes look, meanwhile, celebrated the French Riviera itself as she wore a dreamy corset-style ball gown painted with scenic landscapes inspired by Cannes.