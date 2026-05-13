/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt infuses desi drama to vintage fashion on her third outing

Alia Bhatt’s third look at Cannes Film Festival 2026 was all about vintage drama. The actress, who is presently at the French Riviera, attended the opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Alia inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, where she unveiled the poster and creative vision for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) alongside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. For the event, her look was rooted in Indian culture as she stunned in a white and gold saree, which she teamed up with a corset. Alia also wore a nath(nose pin) and hath phool (hand accessory) to complete her look.

Alia’s third look at Cannes

Alia stepped out in an ivory corset saree that screamed of vintage Indian style. The saree was an ode to Indian textiles, but the corset gave it a global twist. Her look was sleek, restrained and elegant.

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To complete the look, Alia was seen making her way to the pavilion carrying a vintage-style parasol that added an old-world charm to look.

She wore statement pieces which were subtle yet impactful. She adorned golden hathphools on both hands, wore statement gold earrings, earcuffs, barely-there makeup and a tiny pearl bindi with a gold and pearl nath.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia's outfit was by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Alia glams up for Cannes opening night

On Tuesday night, Alia chose a figure-hugging peach gown for the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The Tamara Ralph gown had a dramatic plunging neckline and a dupatta-inspired drape in the same colour. Also read: Cannes 2026: Alia blends Indian heritage with global glamour on the red carpet