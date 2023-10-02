Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady drop $2 million at charity auction for Reform Alliance

NFL legend Tom Brady and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian made headline-grabbing contributions of $2 million each at the Reform Alliance gala charity auction, held on Saturday night. The event, organised by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and others, aimed to raise funds for Reform Alliance, a non-profit organisation dedicated to criminal justice reform, founded in 2019.

Brady and Kardashian were among the 200 VIP attendees at the star-studded blackjack party, which exceeded expectations and raised over $24 million for the Reform Alliance's initiatives.

The highlight of the evening's auction was a painting by renowned artist George Condo. In a stunning turn of events, both Brady and Kardashian separately bid $2 million for the artwork. As a result, Condo agreed to create another custom piece for Kardashian.

George Condo's artistic prowess extends to album covers, some of which he designed for Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

Brady also contributed to the cause by putting up his jersey from the historic moment when he completed his 700th NFL touchdown in 2021. The jersey, which the football star humorously claimed he never washed, fetched $1.2 million and included a dinner with Brady as part of the package.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a prominent business figure, made a winning bid of $1.1 million for a painting by artist Rashid Johnson, while comedian Tiffany Haddish also joined the bidding frenzy with a $1 million offer but narrowly missed out.

Jay-Z added to the auction by presenting a coveted watch from his personal collection, custom-made by renowned jeweller Jacob & Co. The luxury timepiece found a new home for $1.5 million, acquired by a collector in attendance.

Kevin Hart served as the evening's emcee and playfully roasted celebrity guests, including Travis Scott and Meek Mill, while also delivering a heartfelt message about the organisation's mission to reform probation and parole laws.

