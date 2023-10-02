Jawan breaks record! Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 600 crore at the box office

It's been almost a month since Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan hit the theatres, but still, the movie is dominating the box office numbers all over India. The film has been performing exceptionally well from day one of its release, and now the Atlee-directed film has crossed the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark in India.

Jawan box office collection

Released on Sep 7, the film has shattered several box office records. On day 25, Sunday (Oct 1), the film earned impressive numbers as it earned Rs 8.80 crore (Rs 88 Million) in the domestic market, taking the total numbers of the film from Rs 595.45 crore (Rs 5.9 billion) to Rs 604.25 crore (Rs 6.0 billion).

As per Sachnilk, in the first week, SRK's film grossed around Rs 389.88 crore (Rs 3.8 billion). In its second week, the film saw a slight dip in numbers as it minted Rs 136.1 crore (Rs 1.3 billion). The film closed the third week with Rs 55.92 crore (Rs 5.5 million).

Jawan has taken the box office by storm, setting new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. The film became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema, dethroning SRK's Pathaan.

Last week, the film grossed over Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) at the worldwide box office.

With this new feat, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian actor to have two films in the coveted club, and remarkably, both films came out in the same calendar year.

Shah Rukh Khan's roaring comeback

After a gap of four years, SRK made a shining comeback to the big screen earlier this year with Pathaan. Released on Jan 25, the film shattered several box office records. Months down, Khan's second release of the year, Jawan, is here, and it has been constantly shattering records since the release.

The film features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have cameo roles in the film. Now all eyes are on Khan's third release of the year, Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film co-stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release during Christmas 2023.

