Khloe Kardashian 'not seeing' another NBA player, dismisses rumours

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has dismissed rumours of her `seeing another NBA player`.

"Definitely NOT True! love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile," commented Khloe on an Instagram post.

The post, shared by a gossip account, had a screenshot of someone claiming that they `heard` Khloe was dating a new basketball player, reported Page Six.

Khloe Kardashian had previously dated several basketball stars including Lamar Odom, Rashad McCants, and James Harden.

She was also in an on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, a basketball player for the Chicago Bulls.

However, Khloe and Tristan broke up after the latter cheated on Khloe many times, reported Page Six.

In the final episode of the famous reality show `The Kardashians`, Khloe said that she had to relive the moment she found out that her then-boyfriend, Tristan, cheated on her and even had a baby with Maralee Nichols.

However, the exes continue to co-parent their daughter True and were recently spotted having lunch in California`s Calabasas at a Mexican restaurant, Sagebrush Cantina.