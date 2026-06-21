Animated sitcom Kevin, created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, has been pulled after season one by Amazon Prime Video. The actress and one of the creators, Aubrey Plaza, shared the news with fans on social media, expressing disappointment over the decision and thanking viewers, cast members, and crew who supported the animated comedy.

Aubrey Plaza on Kevin being cancelled after one season

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Aubrey Plaza shared a post with a series of pictures from the show and the cast, Kevin, and wrote a lengthy note in the caption. The statement read, "Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive."

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“I remember the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters,” she said.

Aubrey concluded, "I was hoping for this for Kevin, but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow."

Internet reacts to Kevin's show cancellation

Soon after Aubrey Plaza confirmed the news of Kevin's show being pulled from the streaming platform after season one, netizens flooded the comment section expressing their disappointment. One user wrote, "Unfortunately Kevin will not be renewed for season 2."

Another user wrote, "It's actually so sad. Because I really enjoyed Kevin. Like, I don't really watch cartoons, but this one was actually cool and very funny."

“Kevin is done at Prime Video after a single eight-episode season. Aubrey Plaza pointed out that Parks & Rec only survived early bad ratings because network executives actually gave it time to grow,” wrote the third user.

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