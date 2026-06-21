/Ram Charan, Upasana reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face for the first time

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela surprised fans on Saturday by revealing their daughter Klin Kaara's face on her third birthday. The couple is known for strictly protecting their children's privacy, and this is the first time they have shared a clear photo of the eldest daughter with the public.

Ram Charan's daughter's birthday post

Klin Kaara's birthday celebration was marked with a joint Instagram post featuring a family portrait. In the widely shared image, Ram Charan and Upasana are seen holding Klin Kaara while the little one smiles brightly at the camera. The family was dressed in coordinated blue-and-white outfits.

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Alongside the photo, the caption read, "Happy Birthday Klin Kaara our precious little one."

Within no time, the post went viral, and fans flooded social media with birthday wishes. One user wrote, "Bestest Surprise." Another said, "Oh finallyyyyyyy." "Happy Birthday Little Princess," commented another. "Finally our Little Mega Princess face revealed," said one fan.

Meanwhile, actress Kajal Aggarwal also sent wishes by saying, "What a gorgeous capture! Happiest birthday to your adorable little one! Lots of love and blessings." Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among those who reacted to the post.

This post comes just days after the couple shared a glimpse of their newborn twins on social media. On their wedding anniversary, the couple posted a photograph showing only the tiny hands of their three children and captioned it, "Heart is full."

Upasana on motherhood

The couple welcomed Klin Kaara in June 2023, and since then have been notably private about their family life. Earlier this year, they were also blessed with twins — a son, Shiva Ram Konidela, and a daughter, Anveera Devi Konidela.

Speaking about parenting in the age of social media, Upasana told Variety India, "The first time, everything is new – beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go and not panic over small things anymore."

Discussing life with three children, she added, "There’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together. Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference."