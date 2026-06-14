/Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela share first glimpse of newborn twins on 14th anniversary: 'Heart Is full'

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upsana Konidela shared the first photo of their newborn twins as they celebrated their 14th anniversary on June 14. The couple shared an adorable photograph, which gave a glimpse of their three children.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrate their wedding anniversary

On June 14, Ram and Upasana celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the couple shared a sweet photo of their three child. The Instagram post featured the tiny hands of all three of their children. Alongside the picture, they wrote, "Heart is full" with an infinity emoji.

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The twins, a son and a daughter, have been named Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Speaking to Variety earlier, Ram Charan explained the meaning behind his son's name, Shivram, revealing that the name combines references to Lord Shiva and Lord Rama, symbolising strength balanced with restraint and righteousness guided by compassion.

Opening up about his daughter's name, Charan said, “Veera" represents bravery, while the prefix "An" expands the meaning to something limitless. The inclusion of "Devi" was a deliberate choice.

Following the birth of their twins, Ram Charan and Upasana shared their first official announcement on social media, expressing gratitude and joy.

In their post, they wrote, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I'm very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Ram Charan and Upasana, who got married in Hyderabad in 2012 and welcomed the birth of their firstborn, a daughter, in 2023, whom they named Klin Kaara Konidela.