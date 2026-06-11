/Peddi: Allu Arjun praises Ram Charan's sports drama amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘hypersexualised’ scenes

Peddi, Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial, was released in theatres on June 4. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is receiving worldwide praise and has grossed over 250 crore in its first week. The film has also received backlash over the depiction of Janhvi Kapoor's character, which many felt was oversexualised. Amid all the controversy, Allu Arjun came forward to congratulate the stars and the filmmaker for the success of the sports drama.

Allu Arjun praises Peddi

Allu Arjun came in support of the sports dramaPeddiand congratulated the star cast on the film's success. Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun showered praise on Ram Charan, applauding his powerful performance, magnetic screen presence, remarkable transformation, and electrifying dance moves in the film. He also commended director Buchi Babu Sana for his vision and storytelling, while extending his heartfelt congratulations to the entire cast and crew.

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The star wrote, “Watched Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause. Striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists."

Also read: Peddi row: Why Janhvi Kapoor’s hypersexualisation and the post-release fix feel like a calculated marketing move

He further praised Jahnvi Kapoor. He wrote, "Love to the leading lady, JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!"

Headlined by Ram Charan in one of the most intense and transformative roles of his career, the film has struck a chord with audiences for its powerful storytelling, larger-than-life moments, and emotional depth. As Peddi continues its phenomenal theatrical run and emerges as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Allu Arjun’s appreciation has further amplified the excitement surrounding the film.

Peddi box office collection

According to Sacnilk reports, on Day 6, Peddi collected a net of Rs 9.70 crore across 7,554 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 213.64 Cr. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 261.64 crore.

Peddi has been witnessing a phenomenal run in theatres worldwide, crossing 250 crores worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest successes of the year. Audiences have been particularly impressed by Ram Charan’s remarkable transformations. Along with its engaging story, powerful emotions, and strong performances from the cast, the film continues its phenomenal run.

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