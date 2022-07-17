Kesariya out now! Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new 'Brahmastra' song impresses netizens

The full song Kesariya is out now! In April, the makers wished Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding with a short teaser of the song from their fourthcoming film ‘Brahmastra’.



After teasing fans with a short glimpse, on Sunday makers finally shared the full soulful song and fans are loving Ranbir and Alia's chemistry as they romance and dance around Varanasi city.



Taking to Twitter, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar shared a short clip of the song, writing, "Our love is now yours, with all our hearts to all of yours." They also added yellow-heart emoji.

Sharing the song's glimpse on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Our sound of love, is now yours Kesariya out now!"



Like the trailer, the song is rich in visuals and Alia & Ranbir are looking stunning together in the melodious song. The song is sung by Arjit Song and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and are composed by none other than Pritam.



After the release, Pritam shared a heartfelt note for the fans who showered the teaser with their love, ''And two, because this song was truly energised by the appreciation for the teaser... and here we are, only because of your INCREDIBLE love. Happy Kesariya Day to all of us... 💥.''



Ever since the release, netizens are continuously praising the romantic song, while others are going gaga over Arjit Singh's voice.

And two, because this song was truly energised by the appreciation for the teaser... and here we are, only because of your INCREDIBLE love.

Happy Kesariya Day to all of us... 💥



(And also, Happy Kumkumala, Theerthiriyai, Kunkumamaake, Kesariya Rangu Day!) ✨ — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) July 17, 2022 ×

Ever since the release, netizens are continuesly praising the romantic song, while others are going gaga over Arjit Singh's voice.

''He knows how to sing an absolute banger,'' one user wrote. ''Kesariya is so beautiful plus the aesthetics omg.😩 I'm so excited for a Bollywood movie after so long.💗'' Another wrote.

​​​

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the mythological sci-fi is directed by Ayan Mukherji film and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.



In the film, Ranbir plays the role of Shiva, the character named after the Hindu god.



The film will release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

