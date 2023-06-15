Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser to release on this date

The 1 minute 16 second teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will be out on June 20. Karan Johar is set to release a 76-second-long teaser of his next movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is the one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also stars legendary actor Dharmendra along with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The teaser reportedly will begin with Karan Johar welcoming the viewers to his world of families. The grand montage reveals that the film is going to be a family-friendly comedy.

“Karan Johar and the team are all set to launch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser on June 20, with which, he will set the tone of expectations right. It’s a proper family comedy with all members in the ensemble getting their moment to shine, and the teaser is more of an introduction to the film’s tone as also the quirky characters,” revealed a source to PinkVilla.

Earlier in May, this year, the makers unveiled the poster of the film and introduced fans to all the actors who are part of the film. This was also the day of Karan Johar’s birthday.“It’s 38 days to the film's release, and the countdown officially begins from May 20. The teaser might be followed by a song launch and finally, the big theatrical trailer in July. It’s going to be a non-stop sustained campaign leading to the film’s release on July 28,” the same source revealed.

The music composer of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Pritam who has collaborated with Karan Johar in several movies before.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 7th directorial project

The previous films directed by Karan Johar include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of The Year, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan is also working on an action film. After the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on 28th July, Karan will move on to developing the script of his film. Dharma Productions, his production house, has almost 14 films in different stages of production and will release over a period of next approximately two years.