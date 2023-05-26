Kailash Kher loses cool at Khelo India University Games, shouts at organisers, 'learn some manners'

Everything went awry when singer Kailash Kher lost his temper and started shouting at the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow, the capital city of the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The singer reportedly got angry over the mismanagement at the ceremony at BBD University.



Several videos of the singer shouting at the organisers have gone viral on social media platforms. What happened The singer was made to wait for an hour before his performance, and later, his performance was cut short abruptly while he was on stage.

In one of the videos that have gone viral, the singer is heard saying, as per Indian Express, “Tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezar karaya uske baad tameez naam ki koi cheez hi nahi hai. (Learn some etiquettes. I was made to wait for an hour and now you have no etiquette. Learn some manners.).''

He says later, ''Hoshiyari jhaad rahe ho. Kisi ko kaam karna aata nahi hai, agar bolna chahenge to itna bol denge ki chhod dijiye sab.(Trying to act smart, you don’t even know how to do your job. If I start talking about it, just leave it…).''

In another video, Kher was heard saying, “I am gasping for breath but still I am dancing and singing. At least, see that someone is so mad in performing. There is no need to hustle with me. I am your own. I have come after much struggle amid saints. I am no filmy singer. I live for my country and will die for my country.”