Park Jin-young could appear before South Korea’s National Assembly over JYP Entertainment’s trademark filings for Fanomenon. The festival is being promoted by the presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange alongside major entertainment companies, and JYP initially handled trademark applications for the brand.

Park Jin Young to explain JYP’s Fanomenon trademark move before lawmakers

As per the Korea Herald report, main opposition lawmaker Rep. Bae Hyun Jin urged J Y Park, founder of JYP Entertainment, to testify at the upcoming parliamentary audit of South Korean government bodies. Park, who is the ministerial-level co-chair of the presidential Commission on Pop-Culture Exchange, should "appear and testify confidently at the parliamentary audit," said Bae on Saturday on her Facebook post.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This came amid speculations raised by Bae's office that the Culture Ministry had exclusively offered JYP Entertainment the international trademark rights concerning "Fanomenon", which South Korea expects to kick off next year and could be an equivalent to international music festival Coachella through a 15 billion-won ($11 million) state-led project.

Reportedly, the agency had been through a similar procedure concerning the domestic trademark for "Fanomenon", in which JYP Entertainment applied for the trademark rights and later transferred half of the rights to the government.

The issue has drawn additional attention because some of the US trademark applications were filed during the period of Park’s official US trip in November 2025. Sports Kyunghyang reported that 11 US applications were submitted under JYP Entertainment’s name on November 14. The applications cover a broad range of areas, including entertainment, merchandise, broadcasting, streaming, concerts and ticketing.

All about Park Jin Young

The founder of JYP Entertainment is J.Y. Park (Park Jin Young), a prominent South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, and entertainment executive. He debuted as a solo singer in 1994 with his album Blue City and gained fame for major hits like "Don't Leave Me", "Elevator", and "Honey". He is unique among major K-pop label heads for remaining active as a performing recording artist decades into his career.

He launched the agency in 1997 as Tae-Hong Planning Corporation, which was later renamed JYP Entertainment in 2001. It grew into one of South Korea's most profitable and major K-pop management labels. As a producer and executive, he shaped the careers of legendary and global K-pop acts, including Rain, g.o.d., Wonder Girls, 2PM, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX.