Josephine Chaplin, actress and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, dies aged 74

Josephine Hannah Chaplin, daughter of comedian Charlie Chaplin, is no more. Josephine breathed her last on July 13 in the Carnet Du Jour in Paris. She was 74 years old. The Chaplin family confirmed her death. No cause of death has been revealed.

Josephine is a known name in the world of cinema and has been part of several foreign movies. In 1972, she starred in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s award-winning film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci’s L’odeur des fauves.

The same year, she shared screen space with Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golan’s directorial debut, Escape to the Sun. Josephine also starred with her father, Charlie Chaplin, in the 1952 film Limelight. She appeared in the opening scene of the film with Geraldine and Michael. In 1967, she again appeared in his father's film, A Countess From Hong Kong. Later in her life, she was part of films like 1984 The Bay Boy with Kiefer Sutherland and Hemingway.

In the early years of her life, she also managed the office of her father in Paris on behalf of her siblings. She sponsored a statue of her father, a great comedian, in Waterville, Ireland.

Born in Santa Monica on March 28, 1949, Josephine was the third child of Charlie and his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill, the British actress and daughter of Nobel Prize-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill.

In 1969, Josephine married Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris. They parted ways and got divorced in 1977. She then lived with French actor Maurice Ronet until his death in 1983. She got married the second time to archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin in 1989, until his death in 2013.

She is survived by her three sons, Charlie, Arthur, and Julien Ronet, and her siblings, Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene, and Christopher.

