Joe Jonas spotted wearing his wedding ring amid rumours of divorce from Sophie Turner
Story highlights
Amid separation news, Joe Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin.
It's been a few hours since it was reported singer Joe Jonas and his actress wife Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce. Amid separation news, the singer was spotted wearing his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin. Joe is part of the band along with his brothers Kevin and Nick.
Several pictures of Joe performing on stage surfaced online on Monday. He was seen wearing his wedding band on his ring finger. Fans who were earlier left heartbroken over the news of the couple's divorce reacted to the new photos.
Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "Maybe they aren't getting a divorce." A comment read, "He wants her back!" Another one asked, "They back together?" A social media user also wrote, “Bro forget about divorce.”
"Joe Jonas flaunting that wedding bling while rocking the stage in Austin, Texas! A Jonas Brothers show isn't complete without a sprinkle of romance," read another tweet.
"They’re literally happily married and I won’t believe otherwise until they say it," said another person. "Is still there hope for them to get back together?" asked another fan.
So far, Joe and Sophie have not reacted to the news of their separation. On Sunday, the Instagram account of the Jonas Brothers shared a photo of the three members. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas were seen seated outdoors. Joe can be seen wearing his wedding band in the photograph.
The caption read, "Happy Labour Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."
Joe and Sophie had ‘serious problems' in their marriage
A report on TMZ stated that Joe had his people contact and consult with at least two Los Angeles-area divorce lawyers. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seem to have faced "serious problems" for approximately six months. This news comes as a shock for most since the two have been seen together at public events and have appeared quite supportive of each other. Sophie was also a part of Joe Jonas’ hype team as the Jonas Brothers toured.
The couple met in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They married in Vegas style in 2019. They welcomed their first child in 2020 and another in 2022.