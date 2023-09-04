Joe Jonas spotted wearing his wedding ring amid rumours of divorce from Sophie Turner

It's been a few hours since it was reported singer Joe Jonas and his actress wife Sophie Turner are headed for a divorce. Amid separation news, the singer was spotted wearing his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin. Joe is part of the band along with his brothers Kevin and Nick.



Several pictures of Joe performing on stage surfaced online on Monday. He was seen wearing his wedding band on his ring finger. Fans who were earlier left heartbroken over the news of the couple's divorce reacted to the new photos.



Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "Maybe they aren't getting a divorce." A comment read, "He wants her back!" Another one asked, "They back together?" A social media user also wrote, “Bro forget about divorce.”



"Joe Jonas flaunting that wedding bling while rocking the stage in Austin, Texas! A Jonas Brothers show isn't complete without a sprinkle of romance," read another tweet.



"They’re literally happily married and I won’t believe otherwise until they say it," said another person. "Is still there hope for them to get back together?" asked another fan.



So far, Joe and Sophie have not reacted to the news of their separation. On Sunday, the Instagram account of the Jonas Brothers shared a photo of the three members. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas were seen seated outdoors. Joe can be seen wearing his wedding band in the photograph.