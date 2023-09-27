Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name revealed amid divorce drama
Story highlights
The name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's younger daughter has been revealed amid the ongoing divorce battle. The name was reportedly included in recent court documents.
The name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's younger daughter has been revealed amid the ongoing divorce battle. The name was reportedly included in recent court documents.
The name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's younger daughter has been revealed amid the ongoing divorce battle. The name was reportedly included in recent court documents. Turner reportedly asked the judge to put her divorce from Joe on hold until they sorted out the custody of their two daughters.
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's daughter's name revealed
According to a report on PageSix, the custody filings showed that Joe and Sophie have named their second daughter Delphine. Joe and Sophie also share 3-year-old Willa. The former couple had not made the name of the second daughter public so far.
Kids will now stay in New York for a while
Joe and Sophie for now will keep their daughter in New York. As per the report, the interim consent order states that the duo were ordered to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. The filing also revealed that both Sophie and Joe have consented to this arrangement.
"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," the documents said as per the report.
If the order is violated, the documents state that the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition".
trending now
The order came after Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe for withholding their daughters' passports and prohibiting them from traveling to the UK, Turner's home country.
After dating for over three years, the duo got married in 2019. Each of them jointly declared the end of their four-year marriage on social media at the time of their separation earlier this month.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.