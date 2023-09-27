Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter's name revealed amid divorce drama

Kids will now stay in New York for a while



Joe and Sophie for now will keep their daughter in New York. As per the report, the interim consent order states that the duo were ordered to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. The filing also revealed that both Sophie and Joe have consented to this arrangement.



"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," the documents said as per the report.



If the order is violated, the documents state that the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition".