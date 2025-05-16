Published: May 16, 2025, 08:40 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 08:40 IST

Story highlights Hollywood actor Joe Don Baker, best known for his Sheriff Buford Pusser role and three Bond appearances died at the age of 89. He began his career in 1965.

American actor Joe Don Baker, best known for his roles in Cape Fear, The Natural and GoldenEye has adieu to the world at the age of 89. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

The Hollywood veteran actor's family announced that he had passed away on May 7. Soon, the news of his death spread like wildfire, and mourned for the renowned actor on social media platforms.

One user wrote, "Sad to hear of Joe Don Baker's death, he was famously one of the few actors to take his mistreatment on Mystery Science Theatre 3000 the way it was intended: he threatened to beat up the cast who lampooned Mitchell". Another user wrote, "Woke up to the sad news of tough guy movie legend #JoeDonBaker's passing last week. If there was ever an actor who embodied that realistic working-class American badass archetype, Baker was the one. Rest easy, and go head on, good sir".

Joe Don Baker established himself as an action star with supporting roles in the Guns of the Magnificent Seven and Wild Rovers. He rose to fame after his breakthrough role in the 1973 film Walking Tall.

His other notable works include Criminal Law, The Children, The Underneath, Panther, Congo, The Grass Harp, The Dukes of Hazzard, Strange Wilderness, Mud, Tomorrow Never Dies and Reality Bites among others.

Apart from working in films, Joe has also featured in several Television shows including Judd for the Defense, The Outsider, Ironside, That Certain Summer, Doc Elliot and Too Rich: The Secret Life of Doris. Joe had also been nominated for BAFTA, CableACE Award and Satellite Award.