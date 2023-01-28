Jailed producer-writer Eric Weinberg faces 12 more sexual assault lawsuits

'Scrubs' and 'Californication' writer and producer Eric Weinberg has been accused of sexually assaulting 13 women, ranging between the age of 18 to 35, from 1998 to 2017 in a dozen new lawsuits and most of them allege a common pattern.

The 62-year-old is already facing 18 criminal charges involving five other women. Two women had filed lawsuits against Weinberg in November, alleging that he sexually assaulted them on separate occasions in 2019.

According to the complaints, Weinberg would approach women in public places like cafeterias or grocery stores and pose as a photographer. He would invite them to participate in a photo shoot at his home, where he would sexually assault them, according to the lawsuits.

In fear of being killed or seriously injured, the victims did what Weinberg said and also remained quiet until news of his predatory behaviour came out in public.

The lawsuits identify the plaintiffs by pseudonymous initials. One of the complaints covers two accusers, who allege that they went together to Weinberg's house in October 2013 and that he sexually assaulted both of them.

Weinberg was arrested in July but later released on $3.225 million bail. He was charged on October 5 and his bail was increased to $5 million. A judge revoked his bail on October 25, after finding that the allegations suggest that Weinberg "cannot stop and will not stop his sexual assaults on women, and therefore he poses a danger to the safety of women".

At the time, prosecutors revealed that the LAPD had received more than 70 tips about Weinberg, who is currently being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

On the professional front, Weinberg worked on 'Scrubs' from 2001 to 2006. He also worked on 'Veronica's Closet', 'Californication' and 'Anger Management'.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE