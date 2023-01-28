Harry Styles suffers major wardrobe malfunction onstage; singer's pants split wide open | Video

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, whose musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on 'The X Factor', performed in Los Angeles on Thursday. And, like most of his concerts, this one too had an 'oops moment', which went viral on social media. The singer was left red-faced as he suffered a major wardrobe malfunction mid-performance in front of several celebrities, including his first crush Jennifer Aniston.

The 28-year-old's trousers split in the middle during the concert, which was also attended by Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres. The awkward incident occurred when he was singing his hit song 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'.

In the now-viral clips, Styles can be seen going down on his knees before making a shocked face to the crowd as he realised his pants had split. He quickly covered the rip with his hands and started walking backwards before apologising to the audience sitting in the front row.

"My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show," the former One Direction member said.

Addressing one man in particular, he added, "You sir, are you okay? I promise it's not part of the show."

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl’s faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

The musician was later seen running around the stage before grabbing a pride flag which he used to cover the split by tying it around his waist. Despite so, Jennifer was spotted enjoying the show.

Harry's fans quickly flocked to Twitter to poke fun at the superstar singer. "If I were Harry, just thinking about ripping my pants in front of Jennifer Aniston would send me into early retirement," one fan joked. Someone else chimed in, "Harry's pants tore at the same concert as Jennifer Aniston, his crush since he was in puberty."

Harry is currently in the middle of his 'Love on Tour' which began in 2021. The tour consists of seven legs spread over the course of 22 months. It will end in July in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

(With inputs from agencies)

