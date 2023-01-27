Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child together

'Homeland' star Claire Danes and her husband, actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming their third child together this year. The couple who have been married since 2009, has two sons, Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively. The couple has so far not announced the sex of the baby or Danes' due date.



Dancy confirmed the news of his wife Danes' pregnancy on 3rd Hour Today show when host Al Rcoker asked, "Since we last saw you — you and your wife Claire Danes already have two boys— you got a little baby news? You're expecting baby number three?"



"That’s correct," Dancy said, all smiles. "Thank you."



Danes had earlier revealed she had a worked through most of her first pregnancy. While speaking to press in 2018, when she was pregnant with her second child, Danes said, "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant,” she told reporters at a screening of 'Homeland'. Comparing it with her first pregnancy, she called it a “huge luxury.”



The couple’s baby news comes after nominees for the Golden Globe Awards were announced last month, nominating Danes in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television” category for her part in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble.'



Danes and Dancy married in 2009 after meeting in 2007 on the sets of 'Evening'.