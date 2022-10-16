Jack Harlow to make his hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live'

Singer Jack Harlow will make his SNL hosting debut very soon! Harlow will take double duty as the host and musical guest. The episode will air on October 29.

On Saturday, SNL announced Jack's hosting debut during Saturday’s episode, hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was also the musical guest of the evening.

This will be Jack's second time as a musical performer on the show. He first appeared on the show in March 2021, alongside host Maya Rudolph.

Soon after the announcement, Jack was quick to share his excitement. Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Jack wrote, ''HOSTINGGGGGG SNL.''

The 48th season of 'SNL' kicked off on October 1 with Kendrick Lamar and Miles Teller. On Oct. 8, with Willow Smith as a musical guest, Brandon Gleeson also made his hosting debut this season.

Megan's hosting gig was full of fun and loughs as she expressed her desire to be cast in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.

The 'WAP' rapper appeared on the show wearing a black semi-sheer mini dress with a black corset. The 27-year-old singer paired the dress with sheer stockings.