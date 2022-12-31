'It’s old news': Prabhas on rumours of relationship with Kriti Sanon

Indian film star Prabhas, best known for the 'Baahubali' franchise, has finally broken his silence on the rumours about his relationship with Kriti Sanon, his co-star in the upcoming epic mythological drama film 'Adipurush'. For a couple of months now rumours of the alleged relationship have been swirling around the internet and social media, and they have refused to die down even after Sanon denied the existence of the relationship. During an appearance on the show 'Unstoppable With NBK 2', Prabhas said, "It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing."

When he was asked about his plans for marriage, he said, "No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet."

It was Varun Dhawan, who played the main role opposite Sanon in 'Bhediya', who can be termed the culprit of this whole mess. During Sanon's appearance on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to promote 'Bhediya', Dhawan hinted that Sanon and Prabhas may be in a relationship. While speaking to Karan Johar, he was talking about why Sanon's name was not on a particular list. To which Dhawan said (translated from Hindi), "Kriti's name was not there in the list because her name is in somebody's heart."

When asked to elaborate, Dhawan said, "There's this man who is not in Mumbai, who is shooting a film with Deepika." Prabhas was indeed filming Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone. The science fiction film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Later, Writing on her Instagram stories, Sanon had denied the existence of the relationship in no uncertain terms. She said, “Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"